Justin Bieber makes major decision after paparazzi outburst

Justin Bieber is taking a big decision after being overwhelmed by relentless paparazzi attention, which led to personal strain and struggles in creative ambition.

The Off My Face singer, who has been quietly working on a new long-awaited album, found it increasingly difficult to step outside without drawing public attention and making headlines.

In an effort to regain focus and seek fresh inspiration, Bieber, 31, has seemingly made the decision to move out temporarily to a location abroad.

A source confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter that the pop star is heading to a Nordic country, where he plans to "vibe out" creatively with a group of musical collaborators.

The move marks a major step as the Baby hitmaker nears completion of his first project since Justice (2021).

Leading up to this shift, the Grammy winning singer had been holding intimate jam sessions at his Los Angeles home, inviting longtime collaborators such as DJ Tay James, musical director HARV, and producers Carter Lang and Eddie Benjamin.

The U.K. singer Sekou and producer Dylan Wiggins, known for his work with Kali Uchis’ I Wish You Roses and The Weeknd’s Die For You, among other lesser-known music makers that he discovered on social media and enlisted via DMs were also brought in.

Though no official release date for his new album has been announced, anticipation remains high for Bieber’s return, and his recent decision suggests he’s ready to surprise his fans shortly.