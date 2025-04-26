Karen Silva dies at 17, singer was known as ‘The Voice Kids’ star

Karen Silva, ‘The Voice Kids’ passes at 17

The music world is mourning the heartbreaking loss of former The Voice Kids star Karen Silva, who tragically passed away at just 17 years old following a hemorrhagic stroke.

The young Brazilian singer, who first stole hearts on national television in 2020 at only 12, died after being hospitalized at São João Batista Hospital in Volta Redonda, as confirmed in a somber statement shared to her official Instagram page on April 24.

“Karen enchanted Brazil with her powerful voice and striking presence even in childhood, when she participated in The Voice Kids in 2020,” the post reads.

“Since then, she has followed a luminous path, uniting talent, charisma and representation at every step.”

She truly did light up every stage she stepped onto, but her influence went far beyond her voice.

“More than an up-and-coming artist, Karen was a symbol of empowerment, especially for Black girls who found in her inspiration and strength to dream. Her music, her message and her joy leave a deep mark on all who met her and followed her journey,” the message continued.

The emotional post concluded with a message of love and support, “In this moment of great pain, we send our solidarity to their parents, Manoella and Fernando, with friends, family and fans. May the memory of your light continue to guide us.”

Originally written in Portuguese, the tribute was translated for her global fans via Instagram.

Just a few days earlier, on April 21, her team had posted a message asking for privacy and prayers as Silva received medical care.

“Singer Karen Silva is facing a health problem and, at the moment, she is still under medical care, with the support and affection of her family and team. We ask for respect, empathy and prayers as she recovers peacefully. Any updates will be made by our official channels. We thank everyone for the love,” the message read.

Karen’s passion for music was evident from the very beginning.

At 8 years old, she began vocal lessons with a dream, to sing the Edwin Hawkins Singers' classic gospel track, Oh Happy Day.

According to her first vocal coach Lana Netto, “After just a few lessons, she sang the song and enchanted everyone with her striking voice. From that day on, Karen never stopped singing and captivating people.”

She is survived by her loving parents, Manoella and Fernando, who, like the rest of the world, will always carry her memory in their hearts.