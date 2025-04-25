Linda Evangelista still struggles to face own reflection

Linda Evangelista, once one of the world’s most famous supermodel, has recently opened up about her ongoing struggle with self-image.

After a cosmetic procedure gone wrong, she said that she still can’t “look in the mirror.”

The 59-year-old supermodel, who once sued CoolSculpting after a fat-freezing treatment left her with lasting damage, shared that she needed therapy just to start liking herself again.

Linda shared that the emotional scars ran even deeper than the physical ones.

The model shared with Harper’s Bazaar magazine‘s Beauty Issue: “I have to go through therapy to like what I see when I look in the mirror, and I still don’t look in the mirror. I didn’t want to see myself because I didn’t love myself or like myself...

“I’m doing the work, and I’m trying to get to the place where I like myself, flaws and all, and trying to love myself."

After being diagnosed with breast cancer back in 2018, Linda had a double mastectomy. However, she had other surgeries too, like for collapsed lungs, but the model said that she’s totally okay with the scars.

She said: “My double mastectomy, I’m fine with it. I did put in very small implants. What they took out, I put in, cc-wise.

"I’ve had all those lung surgeries, oh my God, and my keloids and all the chest-tube scars and my C-section scar. There were a lot of surgeries. I’m cool. I’m fine with those. I won. I’m here. I won.”

Despite everything she’s been through, Linda is now "finally feeling at peace" with herself.