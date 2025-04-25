Why Camilla's 'companion' has hard time accepting she's Queen: 'Impossible'

Queen Camilla's younger sister Annabel Elliot opens up about their close bond

Queen Camilla may be one of the most senior royals in Britain, but to Annabel Elliot, she’s just her big sis.

In a new Tatler profile celebrating the 20th anniversary of King Charles and Queen Camilla's marriage, royal biographer Robert Hardman claims that Annabel “still finds it impossible” to curtsy to her older sister, despite Camilla's royal rank.

At 76, Annabel remains one of the Queen’s closest confidantes and even serves as one of her official “companions,” i.e., her lady-in-waiting.

Yet, tradition or not, curtsying just doesn’t come naturally.

While the royal family’s website says there are “no obligatory codes of behaviour,” most members of the royal household still follow the age-old etiquette. This makes Annabel’s stance especially notable.

Still, there’s no love lost. Annabel spoke warmly of Camilla’s journey, saying, “I think she’s transitioned beautifully, actually. I mean, I sometimes look at her, and I can’t really believe it.”

She also reflected on the surreal moment of watching her sister’s coronation, recalling: “There goes this golden coach with my sister in it... It was quite a moment.”

Annabel, who has faced a difficult year herself, remains a steady presence in the Queen’s life. And curtsy or not, their bond clearly runs deeper than protocol.