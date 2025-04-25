Timothée Chalamet reconnects with his roots during memorable visit

Timothée Chalamet paid a surprise memorable visit to his high school in New York City.

The Oscar nominee stopped by Fiorello H.LaGuardia High School, from where he graduated in 2013.

The school Instagram account uploaded several images featuring photos from the event, expressing gratitude to the actor for making an appearance.

"When you have a guest speaker for your Career Management class……. and Timothee Chalamet walks in the room…. you know it’s going to be a great day!," the caption read.

"Thank you @tchalamet for visiting LaG today and providing important advice for our aspiring actors."

The post also praised the teachers who taught Chalamet back in his time, "Thank you to Harry Shifman, Sandy Faison and Kim Bruno, Timothee’s former teachers and principal for joining us!"

The prestigious performing school of arts is well known for its top alumni including two-time Oscar winner Adrien Brody, Jennifer Aniston, Sarah Paulson, and Adrien Grenier.

Through the years, The Wonka star has raved about his life-changing experience at LaGuardia, lauding the school with putting him on the path towards his current success.

"[LaGuardia] was a fantastic place for me to go. It totally shaped who I am and who I was," Chalamet previously told 60 Minutes correspondent Anderson. "I just felt like I could be however I wanted to be."

Chalamet also shared that he has remained in touch with his drama teacher, Shifman, and even brought him the script for A Complete Unknown, so they could discuss the role that eventually earned Chalamet his second Oscar nomination.