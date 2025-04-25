Lena Dunham reveals her one condition for ‘Girls’ reboot

Lena Dunham on 'Girls' reboot

Lena Dunham isn’t closing the door on Girls—she’s just suggesting we all take a very, very long coffee break before cracking it open again.

In a recent episode of The Rushfield Lunch, the 38-year-old creator, writer, and star of HBO’s Emmy-winning series shared her thoughts on a potential reboot.

“We haven’t had a conversation about a reunion only because we always said when the show ended that if we were going to go back, it would have to be at such a different phase in their lives,” Lena said.

“Let’s check in when they’re 60.”

That’s right—Girls, but with orthopedic shoes, reading glasses, and maybe a group text that no one can figure out how to mute.

“Let’s check in when they’re not at Sex and the City age, they’ve taken even another leap,” she added.

“Part of the goal of the show was always to lean into what was unexpected, so we want to be unexpected if we come together again.”

While fans may be eager to revisit the chaotic, emotionally turbulent world of Hannah, Marnie, Shoshanna, and Jessa, Dunham made it clear that the millennial messiness that defined their twenties just wouldn’t land the same way in today’s world.

“I feel like in a world after Me Too,” Lena said, “in a world after the summer of 2020 uprisings and the conversation that existed in America around race, the conversations that are happening around gender, that so much of the confusion and ignorance that the characters exhibited—which was a part of their story—would be almost impossible for people who lived in Brooklyn and were plugged into the world to really exhibit.”

In other words, today’s Hannah might know her privilege before tweeting about it. And maybe even delete the tweet.