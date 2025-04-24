Holly Willoughby leaves fans worried with 'low spirited' appearance amid major setback

Holly Willoughby left fans worried with her somber appearance as she ditched her usual chic style for a low-key look while stepping out in rainy London on Wednesday.
The outing came after a major shake up in her business circle, sparking speculation among followers.
Holly went make-up free for the outing, embracing a more natural look.
For the unversed, Holly is currently dealing with a major loss after an unexpected departure of her long time associate, Vicky Staines, from both of Holly's ventures- Wylde Moon, where she served as finance director, and Roxy Management, where she had been co-director with Holly since 2020.
The reason behind Staines' exit remains unclear. She had long been considered a close confidante within Holly's trusted inner circle.
Meanwhile, Holly faces financial pressure elsewhere. A High Court ruling has ordered her and her husband Dan Baldwin to pay £337,000 in taxes by July 9 for another venture, Roxy Media.
With ITV recently announcing a pause on Dancing on Ice, Holly's professional landscape appears to be shifting once again.
