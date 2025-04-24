Tom Hardy gives bizarre reason of doing Netflix's 'Havoc'

Gareth Evans' directorial also features Jessie Mei Li, Timothy Olyphant,

Tom Hardy is all set to bring in a new action-packed movie for his fans titled, Havoc.

The upcoming action thriller features Hardy along with Jessie Mei Li, Timothy Olyphant, Forest Whitaker, Narges Rashidi and Luis Guzman.

The plot of the film revolves around a bruised detective who is bound to fight his way through the criminal underworld in order to rescue a politician’s estranged son.

Gareth Evans directorial is filled with a lot of intriguing action scenes. Ever since, the trailer came out, it created great excitement among the fans, who are eagerly waiting for the film to release.

The Venom actor, in a recent interview, described his forthcoming film and also revealed why he did the movie.

According to the 47-year-old, he made the film for himself and he loves all of it.

In an exclusive interview with Men's Journal, Tom admitted that Havoc is like a musical for someone like him.

He confessed, "There’s a secret geek in me that loves acting out in ‘interpretive dance’ through punching and kicking and biting and hitting people with hammers."

"My inner violent twirly comes out [in Havoc]. It’s like a musical for someone like me”, concluded The Dark Knight Rises actor.

Backed by Netflix, Hardy’s action thriller is set to release on April 25.