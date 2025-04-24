Jason Isaacs gets honest about ‘White Lotus’ audition

Jason Isaacs has recently made shocking confession about The White Lotus audition.

The Harry Potter star, who played Timothy Ratcliff in the smash hit drama, had garnered fabs attention with his captivating performance.

Despite spending over three decades on the screen, Jason opened up that auditioning technique had not improved.

Speaking to Schön! Magazine, the actor said, “I don't normally audition, I was the same bumbling, stuttering, insecure fool that I had been for the first ten years of my career.”

Jason previously played the father of Harry Potter’s nemesis in the eight films from 2002 to 2011.

Reflecting on his audition for HP role, the actor stated, “I wanted his voice to drip with entitlement and arrogance and scorn.”

“I came up with his voice and they weren't going to let me do it,” remarked the 61-year-old.

Jason told the outlet, “I did the first rehearsal, and [Chris Columbus and David Heyman] went, ‘I don't know, it's very, very extreme.’ Daniel [Radcliffe] was standing there, and he went, ‘I think it's cool.’”

Elsewhere in the interview, the actor also discussed his time away from his family as the third season of The White Lotus was set in Thailand.

“I'm not looking to build a career. I'm not looking to be anything that I'm not,” mentioned the actor.

Meanwhile, Jason added, “I just want to keep having an interesting time at work. Any time I can be on the same continent as my family, my heart just settles a bit.”