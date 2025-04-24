Royal expert highlights Prince Harry's 'inner sadness'

Prince Harry moved to California with Meghan Markle after stepping down as working royals in 2020

Prince Harry is navigating a whirlwind phase of life, balancing legal disputes and personal commitments while preparing for his son Prince Archie's sixth birthday.

Despite his ongoing legal battle over the loss of UK police protection and a recent covert visit to war-torn Ukraine, Harry is prioritising family.

With Meghan Markle launching her podcast Confessions of a Female Founder and debuting products from her lifestyle brand 'As Ever,' the couple has remained incredibly busy. Yet, they recently managed to enjoy a spring break getaway with Archie and their daughter, Princess Lilibet carving out valuable family time.

As Archie's birthday approaches, Royal expert Jennie Bond believes Meghan will go all out to create something special. 'I'am sure Harry and Meghan will make his birthday magical and Meghan will obviously make it all very pretty and tasteful as well!' she told OK! magazine.

However, celebrations are expected to be clouded by sadness for Harry. Neither King Charles nor Prince William and his family are likely to attend, given ongoing tensions.

Jennie adds,' This issue of security is like a red rag to a bull for harry. He says it is more important than any of his other legal battles.'

Harry is reportedly keen to bring his children to UK but considers it unsafe due to security changes.



