King Charles, Prince William mull adding new working royals to team?

Prince William is said to be facing growing calls for promoting young royals to strengthen the monarchy.

The Prince of Wales is being asked to use his cousins Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie's energy to strengthen the royal family as they receive praise for their activities on social media.

According to some royal fans and commentators, the York sisters could be a good edition to the team of working royals as they actively take part in people-friendly woks.

It emerges after after the Duke and Duchess of York's daughters latest engagement with Sarah Ferguson received huge praise on social media.

The youngest daughter of Fergie even shared a statement on her official Instagram account after her emotional encounter with patients at the Teenage Cancer Trust Ward at UCLH.

In her statement, Eugenie tried to express her feelings about the new role and mission, saying: "We are so proud to be Honorary Patrons of Teenage Cancer Trust."

She also shared the details of her meeting with young patients and their families, as well as the nurses and youth workers supporting them.

A royal insider praised the Andrew's daughter for her energy and enthusiasm, saying: "Her devotion to serve the suffering community indicates that she could be a good choice for King Charles and future monarch William to give her and her elder sister Beatrice working royals status."

"The young royals, specially those who receive praise for their people-friendly work, must be given a chance to serve the Firm and its people," said the insider.

Eugenie and Beatrice's recent outing sparked enthusiasm among fans, with some their desire to see the York sisters take on more official royal duties, with one commenting: "Both Beatrice and Eugenie never left the Royal Family, despite having diminished roles. They both support the working, primary royals because they have a strong sense of family."

However, future King William is reportedly supporting his father's idea to streamline the royal family by limiting the number of working royals.

William's close friend previously claimed that he even doesn't intend to include his youngest children, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, in the list of working royals when they grow up.