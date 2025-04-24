Princess Eugenie makes emotional statement after Andrew’s royal comeback

Princess Eugenie expressed her support alongside sister Princess Beatrice and mom Sarah Ferguson after the family had reunited for a significant public appearance.

Beatrice and Eugenie, who are reportedly worried about their father Prince Andrew amid his ongoing scandals, are seemingly making efforts to please King Charles by engaging in important causes to distract from their disgraced father’s antics.

The Princesses of York joined their mother, Fergie – who is also undergoing cancer treatment – in a visit to University College Hospital in London on Wednesday.

Following the visit, Eugenie took to her social media to share a statement highlighting the vital work that is being done by the charity.

“Yesterday, my mum, sister and I visited the @teenage_cancer Ward at @uclh,” she wrote. “We are so proud to be Honorary Patrons of Teenage Cancer Trust, during the visit we met with young people and their families currently staying on the unit, and the Teenage Cancer Trust and NHS nurses and youth workers who are supporting them through treatment.”

She added, “It is so important to shine a light on the charity’s vital work, and the unique challenges young people with cancer face, as part of Teenage and Young Adult Cancer Awareness Month.

“The T12 teenage and young adult unit at UCLH provides care for up to 20 patients aged 13-19, and this year celebrates its 20th anniversary. Thank you so much for having us and for sharing your stories and hope.”

The message came at the heels of Prince Andrew's comeback to the royal fold as he joined King Charles, Queen Camilla and other members of the royal family for the Easter Sunday service at St George's Chapel in Windsor.

Andrew's attendance alongside Fergie raised eyebrows as the Duke was forced to skip the Christmas gathering last year following his Chinese spy scandal. Experts believe that Andrew would be making a return somehow, but the public expressed their dismay with the decision.

However, sources affirm that the rows between Andrew and the royals is still ongoing, especially with future king, Prince William.