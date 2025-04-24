Drew Barrymore’s teary reflection on how childhood fame affects adulthood

Drew Barrymore got emotional as she candidly reflected on the struggles of being a child star from a very young age.

The Charlie’s Angle star, who was first seen on screens at the age of just 11 months, looked back on the challenge of learning to slow down after spending her childhood going from one set to another.

During The Drew Barrymore Show's recurring Memory Bank segment, the 50-year-old actress showed a photograph of her younger self with late Mickey Mouse Club star, Annette Funicello.

"I think all the time about Shirley Temple and Annette Funicello, Sally Field, you [Valerie Bertinelli], me. These people who have kind of never stopped," Barrymore explained to the show’s guest Bertinelli and Ross Mathews.

The actress made her film debut when she was five in Altered States.

She then went on to gain widespread recognition in the age of 7 after performing as Gertie in E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial.

The 50 First Dates star revealed that she has finally gotten into a place in her life where she can "look back more" on her younger years.

"Since I was a kid, I've just been running. And I never stopped running," she said. Adding that it was always just "go, go, go."

"Sometimes the permission just the word permission to slow down is something since childhood I have not really understood," she said.

The host, who now usually gives herself break, continued: "It's so funny to me how important that is and how valuable it's becoming to me."

The Drew Barrymore Show airs on weekdays on CBS.