‘TSITP’ drops major spoiler ahead of season 3 premiere

'The Summer I Turned Pretty' to premiere on July 16

The Summer I Turned Pretty seemingly gave away a major plot detail as Amazon Prime Video dropped a new promotional image for the forthcoming season.

In the photo, Belly (Lola Tung) is seen dressed in red as Jeremiah (Gavin Casalegno) plants a gentle kiss on her cheek. Meanwhile, a brooding Conrad (Christopher Briney) looks at the two with envy.

The poster appears to set the tone for the final instalment and fans had a lot of views on the matter especially about Belly's final choice between the two brothers.

Viewers found parallels between the photo of Jeremiah (Casalegno), Belly (Tung) and Conrad (Briney) to one photo of Audrey Hepburn, Humphrey Bogart and William Holden from the 1954 romantic comedy, Sabrina.

Both the images feature the central love interest, Lola and Sabrina, in between two men. The younger brothers (Jeremiah and David) are seen kissing their cheeks, while the older brothers, Conrad and Linus, longingly look at the two.

Fans took to X (formerly twitter) to express their thoughts on the poster.

"Never thought I’d say this… screaming and KICKING MY FEET," one user enthused.

However, few fans theorised that, like the Sabrina poster, The Summer I Turned Pretty promo may be deceiving people into thinking she ends up with the younger brother, when actually she decides to be with the older brother.

A fan wrote, "In the movie Sabrina she gets Linus (the guy who is looking like Conrad) SO IT’S OFFICIAL SHE’S GOING TO STAY WITH CORANDDD."

Meanwhile, many fans of the book and TV show speculated that that Belly will walk alone at the end of the series since she is looking directly at the camera.

Previously, author Jenny Han told the Entertainment Weekly, "There are the things that [fans] know and then there are things they think they know."

While the theories continue, the streaming platform confirmed that the new season will follow Belly and Jeremiah, who have been dating for two years and are in college together.

However, their happily ever is beginning to rip at its seams, leaving Belly to wonder if Jeremiah was the right choice over Conrad after all.

The Summer I Turned Pretty third and final season is set to premiere on July 16, on Prime Video.