Nikki Glaser clears the air on ‘mean’ Benny Blanco joke at Golden Globes

Nikki Glaser backtracks on Benny Blanco and Selena Gomez joke at Golden Globes

Nikki Glaser targeted Selena Gomez’s fiancé Benny Blanco in a seemingly mean joke at the Golden Globes, but she clarified that she did not mean to attack him.

The 40-year-old comedian reflected on her reputation of coming across as “mean,” because of her roasting acts.

“I think I get a reputation of being mean because of the roast, but I’m hired to [be] mean for those,” Glaser said, during the TIME100 Summit on Wednesday, April 23rd.

Glaser continued, “The Golden Globes, I feel like the one joke that I would've been like, ‘That was kind of mean,’ was, I said that Selena Gomez is here because of Emilia Pérez and Benny Blanco is here because the genie granted him that one wish and looking back, I was like that was pretty mean.”

The comedian shared that the joke didn’t come from a “mean place” which made her feel like it was fine to proceed with it.

“Because everyone’s like he’s not attractive enough for her and for me, I never looked at them and actually thought that. I feel like she won too with it, like I think he’s really cool.”

This comes after Glaser previously revealed that she got the permission of both Blanco and Gomez before going ahead with the joke.

Back in February, Glaser shared that she sent the music producer a “voice memo of the joke” ahead of the event, to make sure he didn’t mind it.

Blanco told her that he “cool with it,” but wanted to “run it by Selena” first.

“So I got permission. I would have never had done that joke [otherwise],” she added.