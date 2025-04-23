Queen’s ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ hitmaker Roy Thomas Baker dies at 78

Roy Thomas Baker, the producer behind rock band Queen’s Bohemian Rhapsody, has been passed away at the age of 78.
The hitmaker behind some of biggest hits breathed his last at his home in Lake Havasu City, Arizona on April 12.
Several news outlets confirmed the news however his cause of death hasn’t been revealed.
The late music producer worked with Queen on five of the band’s 1970s albums, including on their bombastic A Night at the Opera lead single Bohemian Rhapsody, which is reportedly the most-streamed song recorded in the 20th century.
The 1975 single debuted on the Billboard Hot 100 in January 1976 but didn’t hit its No. 2 peak on the chart until its inclusion in the film Wayne’s World in 1992.
Baker has featured a who’s who of rock stars over the past half-century, including Alice Cooper, Cheap Trick, Devo, Foreigner, Guns N’ Roses, Journey, Mötley Crüe, Smashing Pumpkins., The Cars and Yes.
Baker is survived by his wife, Tere Livrano Baker, and his brother, Alan Baker.
Meghan Markle opens up about life with supporting husband Prince Harry
Harry Styles inspiration behind new album revealed
Andrew Garfield breaks down in tears at grave honoring lost family members
Tom Francis also joins the star cast along with Ray Nicholson
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex now reside in California
Prince Andrew's ex-wife Sarah Ferguson releases first statement after reunion with the royal family