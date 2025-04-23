Edoardo Mapelli's luxurious NYC stopover coincides with Princess Beatrice's major Royal role

Princess Beatrice focuses on cancer care campaign as husband enjoys luxury stay

Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi was seen leaving New York City after a luxurious stay at the five-star Beekman Hotel, where room rates hover around £489 per night.

The 41-year-old businessman, married to Princess Beatrice, shared a farewell message on Instagram reading 'GOODBYE NYC' with a plane emoji, marking the end of his trip.

While Edoardo wrapped up his visit, Princess Beatrice remained in the UK for an important royal engagement, reported GB News.

She is set to visit a cancer unit supported by the Teenage Cancer Trust, accompanied by her mother, Sarah Ferguson, and sister, Princess Eugenie.

The trio's appearance highlights their united front, especially as Sarah aka Fergie continues to raise awareness about teenage cancer care.

Speaking to Hello!, the Duchess expressed deep gratitude for her daughters, saying, 'We call ourselves 'The Tripod' we support each other through everything especially during my illness.'

For the unversed, Fergie has been advocating for quicker diagnosis and improved access to treatment for young people as a patron of the trust.