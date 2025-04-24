Elle Fanning goes after monsters in ‘Predator: Badlands’ trailer

Elle Fanning in ‘Predator: Badlands’ trailer

Elle Fanning is headed straight into alien territory—literally—as she joins the legendary Predator universe in the upcoming film Predator: Badlands.

And this isn’t your typical cat-and-mouse hunt through the jungle.

The first teaser trailer, released by 20th Century Studios on April 23, gives fans a glimpse of a new twist on the decades-old sci-fi franchise.

For the first time, the Predator isn't just the terrifying hunter in the shadows—he's the protagonist.

Played by Dimitrius Schuster-Koloamatangi, the young Predator, Dek, embarks on a solo mission on a remote planet, where he finds an unexpected companion in Fanning’s character, Thia—who, from the looks of it, might just be a robot.

According to the official synopsis, the movie “is set in the future on a remote planet, where a young Predator, outcast from his clan, finds an unlikely ally in Thia (Fanning) and embarks on a treacherous journey in search of the ultimate adversary.”

Directed by Dan Trachtenberg and co-written with Patrick Aison—the creative duo behind 2022’s Prey—Badlands aims to push the iconic franchise into uncharted emotional and cinematic territory.

Trachtenberg told Empire last fall that Dek is still “badass,” but with a surprising depth: “There’s something there that touches you emotionally too.”

For Schuster-Koloamatangi, the film marks a major breakout moment following roles in Red, White & Brass and series like Far North and Upright.

And Trachtenberg admits creating a Predator you can actually relate to—while still being afraid of—is no easy feat.

“Creating a character you connect with but are also super-intimidated by has been challenging,” he said. “But exciting.”

Fanning, meanwhile, says the project felt like the right kind of departure from her usual fare.

Speaking at CinemaCon in April, she praised Trachtenberg’s bold vision, “I was so intrigued and so struck by Dan's vision for this film, and I think it's really his ability to break new ground within the Predator universe that it just speaks to his creativity and his passion for this world.”

The Super 8 star also teased that her role is unlike anything she’s done before—and she means it.

“Something unprecedented happens in this movie and my character is not the one being chased,” Fanning said. “My character actually teams up with the Predator and you get to see him in a completely new light.”

Predator: Badlands trailer

Predator: Badlands opens in theaters November 7.