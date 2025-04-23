Oprah Winfrey takes a dig at Tina Knowles following memoir release

Oprah Winfrey seemingly shades Tina Knowles in latest interview

Oprah Winfrey read Tina Knowles memoir and appreciated the honesty of her narrative but seemingly gave a back-handed compliment while doing so.

Knowles’ memoir, Matriarch, details the story of her marriage to Mathew Knowles and Richard Lawson, which Winfrey said was “admirable.”

During the businesswoman’s interview in Oprah’s Book Club podcast on Tuesday, April 22nd, Winfrey said, “We are fully engaged in your story and all the people that are in your life — obviously, your ex-husband,” before clarifying “ex-husbands” emphasising on the “s.”

Fans quickly flocked to social media and slammed The Color Purple actress for the remark, “That was so unnecessary,” one wrote.

“She better keep it cute like we don’t play about Mama Tina,” added another, and “this was unnecessary and weird this is why i don’t care for Oprah anymore. just be attention seeking at other ppl’s expense,” chimed in a third.

Meanwhile others mentioned that Winfrey and Knowles are longtime friends so the dig was likely a lighthearted joke.

“Lol Oprah and them are friends, so chill, guys. It’s funny,” a fan wrote.

Knowles was married to Mathew Knowles from 1980 to 2011, and shares daughters, Beyonce and Solange with him.

She later married Lawson in 2015, and filed for divorce in 2023.