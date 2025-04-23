Jay-Z's accuser moves to dismiss his defamation lawsuit

Jay-Z accused Jane Doe and her lawyers of malicious prosecution, abuse of process, defamation, and more

The woman who accused Jay-Z of raping her when she was 13 is now trying to shut down his defamation lawsuit.

According to People magazine, the woman — identified as Jane Doe in court filings — filed a motion on Tuesday, April 22, asking a judge to dismiss the rapper’s legal claims against her.

In December 2024, Doe alleged that Shawn "Jay-Z" Carter and Sean "Diddy" Combs sexually assaulted her at an MTV VMAs afterparty in 2000. Her lawsuit was voluntarily dropped in February, but Jay-Z fired back in March with his own legal action.

He sued Doe and her lawyers for malicious prosecution, abuse of process, civil conspiracy, and defamation, calling the original lawsuit “false” and “malicious,” and accusing them of attempting to extort him.

Now, Doe is arguing that Jay-Z’s case doesn’t hold up in court. Her motion says he “fails to state a claim upon which relief can be granted,” and adds that his conspiracy and abuse of process allegations don’t meet legal standards.

As for defamation, Doe’s team says her statements were “absolutely privileged” under California law.

Jay-Z, however, claimed the accusations damaged his personal and professional reputation, cost Roc Nation over $20 million, and caused emotional distress. His lawyer Alex Spiro previously told Good Morning America, “This person cannot be allowed to sort of hide from the reality that this was a false accusation.”

Doe's attorney Tony Buzbee hit back, calling Spiro’s comments “a blatant lie.”