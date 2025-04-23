Tina Knowles sets record straight on Beyoncé’s fake pregnancy speculations

Tina Knowles has recently set record straight on Beyoncé’s fake pregnancy speculations.

The singer’s mother revealed that her daughter’s fake pregnancy rumour deeply affected her at the time.

For the unversed, Beyoncé and her husband Jay-Z announced that they were expecting daughter Blue Ivy at the 2011 MTV Video Music Awards.

“It was the worst because I couldn't say anything,” said Tina in a new interview with PEOPLE.

The songstress’ mother recalled, “My daughter was saying, 'No, you're going to make the story bigger.' But it didn't go away for a long time.”

“It's one of the most painful things for me that people could be that disgusting,” remarked the 71-year-old.

Tina continued, “My family is so precious to me and babies are so sacred.”

“So, to hear people say the most horrendous things and call my whole family a lie, because we would all have to be part of that conspiracy and lie about something so sacred,” explained the matriarch.

Elsewhere in the interview, Tina reflected on the most difficult part of fame.

“People feel they can dog you out any kind of way and you’re not supposed to get upset but we’re still humans, and it hurts,” pointed out the philanthropist and author.

Tina told the outlet, “I deal with lies all the time. I'm dealing with lies now.”

“I'm having, like, an invisible zipper at my mouth to talk about things now because there's always these crazy rumours that are out there and, people just get to lie and they don't have to suffer any consequences, you know, it is very sad,” added Beyoncé’s mother.