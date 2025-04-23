Cynthia Erivo eager to narrate new ‘Wicked’ audiobook

Cynthia Erivo is all set to give voice to a new audiobook edition of Wicked movie.

The actress, who plays Elphaba in the two-part Wicked movie adaptation, will reportedly narrate the upcoming audiobook edition of Gregory Maguire's bestselling novel of the same name, per Variety.

In a statement shared via the outlet, Cynthia expressed her excitement over giving voice to the story after portraying Elphaba on screen.

“I feel deeply connected to Elphaba,” said the 38-year-old.

The Drift actress stated, “We have been on quite the journey together, and now I’m eager to begin an adventure with her whilst exploring the full world of ‘Wicked’ and its myriads of other characters in the audiobook.”

“I’m looking forward to bringing this incredible story to life in a new way for listeners, and I hope it resonates as deeply with them as I know it will with me,” added Cynthia.

During the screening of Wicked on December 12, 2024, Cynthia recalled she could not sleep during the time they were filming the movie to prepare for her stunts.

“The actress had to wake early to work out before sitting in the makeup chair for two hours before their 5 a, call time,” she explained.

The Harriet actress mentioned that she had never flown before but she wanted to.

“And that requires your core to be the strongest you could possibly be, because the wires will take you from one place to another,” continued Cynthia.

The actress added, “No days were small.”

Meanwhile, the Wicked audiobook is expected to debut on July 1.