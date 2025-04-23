Hailey and Justin Bieber are 'tired' of fans scrutinising their every move

Hailey is reportedly 'sad' that 'everything Justin does is being weaponised against him'

Justin and Hailey Bieber are growing tired fans reading negatively into their every move, even when they’re just trying to have a good time.

After headlines of the pop star smoking a joint next to his 15-year-old brother at Coachella went viral, a source told People magazine that the couple is exhausted from the constant scrutiny.

“Justin is having fun, vibing out and yes, he smokes weed like everyone else. But everything he does is being weaponised against him,” the insider shared in a report published April 22.

In videos circulating the internet following Coachella weekend two, Justin could be seen smoking what appeared to be a marijuana joint as he and his brother, Jaxon, enjoyed a performance. Fans then spotted what they believed was Hailey stepping in to mediate the situation.

“It’s not like his son Jack is at these events. And his brother’s a teenager,” the source noted of the viral clips.

“They’re just tired of people turning everything into something bad,” the insider added, explaining that the Biebers were just trying to enjoy some quality family time as Justin’s dad, Jaxon, and even Justin’s sister Jazmyn attended the festival together.

As for whispers about the Rhode beauty founder, the source clarified, “Hailey is not on the verge of wanting a divorce or leaving him. It’s just completely untrue. If anything she’s sad about how hard everyone is being on him now that he finally is coming back out of his shell.”