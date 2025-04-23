Jennifer Lopez relies on Janet Jackson for valuable support at key moments

Jennifer Lopez has put her faith in Janet Jackson for advice on her career after her bitter divorce from Ben Affleck.

A source spilled to In Touch Weekly that the “relationship between Janet and JLo is not a new friendship”.

For the unversed, Jennifer was a backup dancer for Janet in the early 1990s and appeared in the music video for That’s the Way Love Goes before starting her own solo career.

“They’ve been pals and occasional collaborators for more than thirty years,” revealed an insider.

The source told the outlet, “Over the last five years, Jennifer has been so active in movies, in streaming and even in her attempts to re-launch her music career, she’s had a guardian angel in the form of Janet cheering her on and even providing some valuable support at key moments.”

They always support each other and one of the classic examples of their friendship was “when Janet allowed for her classic song ‘Control’ to be used in raunchy stripper scenes for Jennifer’s hit movie Hustlers,” mentioned an insider.

The source noted, “That alone was a huge deal for Jennifer, because Janet almost never releases her music for that kind of purpose and Jennifer will never forget the kindness of that gesture.”

“The bigger bond between Jennifer and Janet is that, over the last twenty years, they’ve both been through a lot of the same stuff — the ups and downs of the music business, people underestimating them at every turn, and of course the wild turns in their personal lives where they both have gone through high-profile divorces,” pointed out an insider.

Meanwhile, the source added that Janet “can look at JLo and see what she’s managed to accomplish and be totally proud. This friendship means the world to both of them!”