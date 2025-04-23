Benson Boone gives befitting response to internet trolls

Benson Boone addresses social media hate on his music after rising to fame

Benson Boone is fed up of the negative comments about his music, mostly because of the baselessness of these remarks.

The 22-year-old singer took to TikTok and shared his frustration about the internet trolls who leave negative comments with an uninformed point of view.

"If you hate me or my music at least have a good reason for it," Boone wrote in a video of himself set to the soundtrack of an unreleased song.

The Beautiful Things hitmaker added, "I just read a comment that said 'idek why I hate Benson Boone but it feels right.' Like WHAT!!? how am I supposed to improve after reading that?"

Giving an example of how people could give him constructive criticism, he added, "At least say something valid like 'he low key just flips everywhere can he [do] anything else?,'" referring to his habit of flipping on stage.

Boone noted that another example of “super valid” critique would be to say, "I just don't like his songs even though I'm basing my opinion off the only one I've heard over and over," referring to Beautiful Things which went viral.

Agreeing with the singer, a social media user shared that when hit tracks are played over and over on radio, it "can ruin the song and therefore the artist by proxy, without it having to do anything [with] you directly."

Boone responded, "Honestly this is so true!!"