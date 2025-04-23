Prince William, Kate Middleton share Prince Louis delightful video with his sweet voice

Prince William, Kate Middleton shares Prince Louis delightful video with his sweet voice

Kensington Palace has released behind-the-scenes footage of Prince William and Kate Middleton's youngest son Prince Louis, who turned seven on Wednesday, April 23.

The Prince and Princess of Wales delighted fans by sharing a stunning new video of the young royal's birthday photoshoot. Fans enjoyed Louis' voice for the first time.

The newest behind-the-scene footage offered a glimpse into the making of the young prince's official birthday portrait, which was released earlier on the day.

In the video, Louis could be heard asking: "I can jump down from here?" as liaised with the photographer, Josh Shinner.

The endearing footage was set to instrumental music as the smiling royal jumped around in the beautiful woodlands.

The video, which was later released by the royal family, filmed by Kensington Palace's social media team. However, Prince William and Kate Middleton did not make a physical appearance in the behind-the-scenes footage.

Meanwhile, in the official portrait, Louis could be seen showing off his gap-toothed grin whilst sitting on a piece of wood. "Wishing Prince Louis a very Happy 7th Birthday!" William and Kate wrote in the caption.