Millie Bobby Brown shares glimpse from debut project with husband Jake

Millie Bobby Brown’s brand new project is nothing short of special as it marked her first onscreen collaboration with husband Jake Bongiovi.

On Tuesday, April 22, the Stranger Things star posted a video on her Instagram to offer a sneak peek from her very first project together with Jake, 22.

"Filming 'Dubai. Find Your Story' was such a special experience - from running up the dunes to scaling Burj Khalifa, all for the first time!" she captioned a snippet from their new promotional campaign.

Reflecting on her experience of working with the model, the Enola Holmes actress called it "extra special."

"Crafting this amazing story with Jake in our first ever project together, made this adventure extra special! [red heart emoji]," she added.

The short clip featured the married couple strolling through local markets, enjoying at a desert, and confronting their fear of heights atop the tallest building in the world.

For the unversed, the Damsel actress and the legendary rocker Jon Bon Jovi’s son, tied the knot in May 2024 in a secret ceremony, three years after they began dating.

Notably, Brown and Jake's secret May nuptials were followed by a lavish wedding ceremony in September 2024.