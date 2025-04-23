Justin Bieber's longtime friend drops bombshell claims about singer

Justin Bieber's old pal shares suspicion over cult involvement

Justin Bieber has sparked widespread concern among friends as well as fans with his continued bizarre behaviour.

The Peaches singer's paparazzi meltdown moment, 2025's Coachella controversial act of smoking joint in front of his teenage brother, multiple apparently 'drunk' appearances are some of the troubling sightings of Hailey Bieber's partner.

While fans have been speculating emotional and marital issues accompanied with financial constraints, an old friend of the Sorry hitmaker has made a shocking claim.

The 31-year-old is believed to be in a cult, and Ryan Good gave explanation to the bombshell statement.

Good is the co-founder and creative director of Bieber's fashion brand, Drew House.

He revealed Tuesday, April 22, that he had stopped talking to Selena Gomez's ex about a year ago due to 'concerns about his pastor, Judah Smith', as per sources of TMZ.

The insider reported that the Baby crooner's friend believed the church was a cult and Bieber's growing closeness to Smith built tension between Good and the American popstar.

Also, Smith was appointed as a board member at Drew House which is labelled a 'weird' act since the 46-year-old was a pastor, not a businessman.

Bieber's strange and eccentric public appearances have only added to his friend's worry.