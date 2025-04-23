Noah Schnapp shares his two cents on Stranger Things finale

Stranger Things star Noah Schnapp has recently shared his two cents on the finale of Netflix hit series.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter at the opening of Broadway play of Stranger Things: The First Shadow in NYC, Noah said that that people are “going to be truly devastated” when it comes to watching the last season unfold”.

“As sad as it was, I’m so excited to see the world’s reaction to watching the finale because there’s not going to be a dry eye, it’s going to be sad,” stated the 20-year-old.

Noah told the outlet, “Not to be so negative, it is a really great season and people will love it.”

Besides Noah, other cast members of the series were on hand to celebrate the opening of Broadway play including Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton, Jamie Campbell Bower, Cara Buono, Matt Modine, Brett Gelman and Priah Ferguson.

The series creator Ross Duffer also spoke to THR at the event, saying, “The play starts to tee up things that are going to be big reveals in finale season without giving everything away, because we want season five to be able to stand on its own obviously.”

“So, it was a tightrope to walk for sure,” he remarked.

Meanhwhile, Shawn Levy, who directed and executive produced the series, added, “You’re getting a new and more empathetic connection with these characters that you loved but are now going to understand even more.”