Demi Moore crowns as 'Most Beautiful Woman'

Demi Moore crowns as People’s Most Beautiful

Demi Moore, Oscar-winning actress who is best known for her hits like Ghost, A Few Good Men, and Indecent Proposal, has recently been crowned People magazine’s “Most Beautiful.”

The 62-year-=old star actress has earned the title in the magazine's annual list, and in her video, she opened up about having “greater appreciation” for her body and no letting her appearance define her anymore.

Demi shared: “I have a greater appreciation for all that my body has been through that brought me to now.

"It doesn’t mean that sometimes I look in the mirror and don’t go, ‘Oh God, I look old,’ or ‘Oh, my face is falling’ — I do. But I can accept that that’s where I’m at today, and I know the difference today is that it doesn’t define my value or who I am...

In a way, beauty just is. You can look at a flower and see its beauty. On a human level, I find it’s authenticity and positivity. Beauty comes out of comfort with being exactly who you are," the Substance star continued.

However, Demi Moore, who shares three grown daughters with ex-husband Bruce Willis, has confessed that she used to be incredibly hard on herself in her pursuit of perfection. Now, she’s learned to be kinder, tuning into what her body needs.