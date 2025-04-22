David Beckham's honest take on fatherhood amid ongoing family drama

David Beckham reflects on life after his daughter Harper

David Beckham’s interview about how his daughter Harper Beckham changed his life has resurfaced amid ongoing family drama.

The English former footballer, who shares daughter Harper with his wife Victoria Beckham, previously opened up about his life after welcoming his little girl in 2011.

Speaking exclusively, he shared, “Having a daughter is a whole new thing; it changes you. I have no power with that little girl, no power whatsoever. I love all my children, of course – equally – but I’m definitely stricter with the boys than I am with Harper.”

Expressing his love for his daughter, Beckham added, “I can’t say no to her. I think I only said no to her once; her bottom lip started shivering and I was like: ‘Never again’.”

David, 49, continued, “She’s a princess with Victoria – obviously she’s a big mummy’s girl – but she’s also a big daddy’s girl, which I love. I think she’s the best.”

Alongside Harper, 13, the co-owner of Inter-Miami is also blessed with three sons, including Brooklyn, Romeo, and Cruz.

During his conversation with Desert Island Discs on BBC Radio 4 in 2017, David dedicated Michael Jackson’s The Girl Is Mine to his daughter.

According to Hello Magazine, the Global Gift Gala organiser, Nick Ede said, “David has grown a lot over the past decade and, turning 50, he’s much more grounded, thanks in large part to Harper’s positive influence”.

This interview has resurfaced after Beckham’s elder son, Brooklyn, failed to attend the former Spice Girl’s luxurious birthday celebration aboard the family’s superyacht in Miami, Florida.

For the unversed, the family has recently been making headlines, sparking speculation about growing tensions within the family.