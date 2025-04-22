Cassie fights back against Diddy's subpoena days ahead of his trial

The music mogul's trial is set to officially begin on May 5

Cassie is refusing to give into Diddy’s demands as his trial nears.

Just days before she’s reportedly set to testify against him in his upcoming trial officially beginning on May 5, Cassandra “Cassie” Ventura requested a judge to refuse a subpoena that her ex, Sean “Diddy” Combs, served her on March 19.

TMZ was the first to report that the 38-year-old singer-model claimed Diddy demanded she turn in her financial records and a book she wrote about their past relationship, including “all draft memoirs, autobiographies, narratives, diaries, journals or notes… and any communications about plans to publish or threaten to publish such a document.”

The outlet further reported that Cassie told Diddy he could “catch and kill” her book for a $30 million fee last fall, which he declined.

According to US Weekly, Acting U.S. Attorney Matthew Podolsky agreed with Cassie’s request, labelling Diddy’s subpoena “plainly improper.” Podolsky also noted that the draft memoirs would be nothing more than "inadmissible hearsay."

Cassie, who dated the music mogul between 2008 and 2018, was among the first to file a sexual assault lawsuit against Diddy back in November 2023.

The lawsuit was silently settled within a day.