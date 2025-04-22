Academy awards reveal new updates ahead of 100th anniversary

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has introduced new set of rules ahead of 98th Oscar awards ceremony.

The key dates for the upcoming event, includes nominations voting period that will run from January 12 to January 16, and the official nominees will be announced on January 22, followed by the annual Oscar Nominees Luncheon on February 10.

As for the final voting to determine the winners, the selection window will open on February 26 and close on Wednesday March 5, 10 days ahead of live ceremony.

In a fundamental shift in film selecting procedure, Academy members are now required to view all nominated films within a category to be eligible to vote in the final round.

Academy members will only be able to access final round ballots for categories in which they’ve confirmed they’ve watched all nominated films. The organisation will monitor viewing activity through its members-only Academy screening room streaming platform.

All designated nominees in each category will now appear on the final ballot an update from previous years when only the film title appeared.

From all the changes, the most significant are the revised voting requirements, the addition of an Achievement in Casting and elucidated direction on the use of generative artificial intelligence (AI).

In Oscars’ history, Achievement in Casting will recognise the partnership between the filmmakers, casting agent and producers in grouping a motion picture’s ensemble.

Another allocate for best cinematography has also been added to the selection process.

The 89th Oscar awards a slated to be held on March 15, 2026.