Katie Price worried as son Harvey's health deteriorates

Katie Price heart breaks as son Harvey's life at risk

Katie Price made heart-wrenching confession about her son's health as it worsens.

The former glamour model's son, Harvey is 'blind, autistic, has septo-optic dysplasia, and is one of the 2,000 people in the UK with Prader-Willi syndrome' – a type of genetic disorder, as reported by Daily Mail.

It is pertinent to note that constant hunger is a symptom of Prader-Willi syndrome that leads to the patient gaining excessive weight followed by non-stop eating.

As Harvey continues to battle the disease, Peter Andre's ex took to her Snapchat Sunday, April 20 to reveal the life concerns arising from increasing size of her 22-year-old son.

The TV personality mentioned that his weight has reached up to almost 30 stone that is bringing him near to heart attack.

The video recently posted on her social media account showed the 46-year-old 'heartbroken and gutted' at how much her eldest weighs currently.

The former contestant at Celebrity Big Brother revealed that she is waiting for the doctors to prescribe him Mounjaro – brand name for drug tirzepatide reportedly known to more effective than the viral Ozempic – on his journey to fitness.