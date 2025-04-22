Meghan Markle's photographer shares rare story behind her photo with Lilibet

Delightful details behind Meghan Markle and Princess Lilibet's heartwarming photo revealed by the Duchess' friend and photographer.

Jake Rosenberg recently photographed the Duchess of Sussex for her lifestyle brand, As Ever. One photo that grabbed the attention of fans was the mother-daughter duo's shot.

The photo, which also appeared on the homepage of As Ever, featured Meghan and her three-year-old daughter joyfully running in the lush green garden holding hands.

In conversation with People, Jake recalled, "It was a beautiful sunny afternoon, and we were all hanging out. They were having a moment together."

He added, "That was really authentic to who she is as a mother, and Lilibet is such a joy, so it was really about joy between the two of them."

It is important to note that Jake recently shared a black-and-white selfie with the former Suits actress on his Instagram stories with a personal note.

"Always a beautiful day shooting with @meghan @aseverofficial,” the photographer captioned the image," Jake penned.

Moreover, the photographer opened up about his working experience with the Duchess, stating, "Shooting with Meghan, it just feels like we're two friends hanging out, you know?"

Jake said, "It doesn't feel like this giant production, and there are all these different people weighing in. It's just a really nice moment for us to have together to capture authentic, genuine moments."