Sydney Sweeney brings new pet in life, ‘Sully Bear’

Sydney Sweeney welcomes new pet

Sydney Sweeney just made her family a little bigger — and a whole lot furrier. The Euphoria star, 27, introduced the world to her newest bundle of joy, a sweet German Shepherd puppy named Sully.

Sharing the news on Monday, April 21, Sweeney posted a carousel of adorable photos and videos that could melt even the coldest heart.

"introducing sully bear," she captioned the post, letting fans get a glimpse of her new four-legged bestie.

One shot captured Sweeney in full proud-pet-parent mode, kissing Sully while rocking a casual baseball cap at a bar.

In another hilarious moment, the actress somehow managed to carry the growing pup around inside her purse.

"So far in our two weeks together he’s become my set best friend, my bowling partner, my nap buddy, mutual water enthusiast, and travel companion," she wrote, wrapping up the heartfelt caption.

Clearly, Sully is already living his best life, from movie sets to bowling alleys.

The post didn’t just capture fans' hearts — celebrities and brands quickly chimed in with their love too.

Paris Hilton dropped a heart eyes emoji, while Laneige US, a brand Sweeney has partnered with, commented, "So cute."

Fans couldn’t help but swoon as well, with one writing, "Sully in the bag is adorable. Lil bro won’t be that small for long so do it while you can."

In one extra-sweet detail, Sweeney showed off a silver charm bracelet customized with "Sully Bear," complete with little hearts and paw prints — a stylish nod to her newest sidekick.

Of course, Sully isn’t Sydney’s first fur baby.

She’s also the proud dog mom to Tank, her loyal pitbull-mix who’s been by her side since she was 17 and Tank was just a tiny 2-week-old puppy. With Sully now in the mix, it looks like Sydney’s heart — and her home — just got a whole lot more pawsome.