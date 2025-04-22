Kanye West reveals shocking dark secret from childhood

Kanye West, the music mogul who is currently under deep waters because of his controversial moves that leave the internet rolling with shock, has now made another shocking confession, revealing that he took part in inappropriate physical acts with his cousin during childhood.

On Easter Monday, a tweet from Kanye West’s X account revealed that the 47-year-old rapper is dropping a new song titled Cousin.

However, the track is said to be inspired by a family member who was sentenced to life in prison for the tragic killing of a pregnant woman.

The rapper, who goes by Ye now, has talked about a cousin in prison before, but he never shared his name and only said he was jailed at 17 for a serious crime.

Now in the tweet, the Heartless rapper reveals that they had an inappropriate activity when they were kids, now blaming himself for the act.

Sharing the post, Kanye wrote, "This song is called COUSIN about my cousin that’s locked in jail for life for killing a pregnant lady a few years after I told him we wouldn’t “look at dirty magazines together” anymore.

Perhaps in my self centered mess I felt it was my fault that I showed him those dirty magazines when he was 6 and then we acted out what we saw. My dad had playboy magazines but the magazines I found in the top of my moms closet were different, he added.

