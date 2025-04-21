Lucy Hale offers beauty tips to achieve a youthful glow in 30s

Lucy Hale has recently shared beauty tips to achieve a youthful glow in her mid-30s.

Speaking to E! News, the Truth or Dare actress has revealed her self-care regimen that she does “every day consistently”.

“Every morning, I wake up and I have warm water with lemon,” remarked the 35-year-old.

The Pretty Little Liars alum mentioned, “I do LED red light mask. I love a rose water spritz. I love a Gua Sha in the morning, eye patches.”

Lucy stated, “That is part of my self-care, and it makes me happy. It's very easy for me to want to do those things.”

Elsewhere in the interview, the Scream 4 actress opened up about having dark spots on her face.

“In my 20s, it was all about [being] so concerned about breaking out, and I was always having flare ups,” explained The Hating Game actress.

Lucy continued, “And now, I still do have that, but it's more of not wearing sunscreen in my 20s and seeing the spots come through.”

“I was told that that would happen, and it's happening,” she further said.

Lucy pointed out that she “really just focusing in on those dark spots, which can be from breakouts or being careless about sunscreen in my 20s”.

Therefore, the actress added that she tried Eucerin skincare as her skin “wants a simple, minimal, like, consistent routine, as opposed to doing 1,000 things like I used to do”.