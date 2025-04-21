'It Ends with Us' star makes BOLD claims amid Blake Lively, Justin Baldoni legal drama

Blake Lively accuses Justin Baldoni of harassment

Brandon Sklenar, who rose to fame with his last released film It Ends with Us, has made a bold confession.

The 34-year-old featured in the Justin Baldoni directorial alongside Blake Lively. The film was an adaption of Colleen Hoover’s novel of the same name.

His film became the basis of the ongoing controversy between Baldoni and Lively, who filed a sexual harassment case against the director.

Sklenar is acting out all confident amid this ongoing legal battle.

In a statement, he shared that he was quite sure that he will land in the role of Spencer Dutton in Yellowstone prequel series named, 1923.

Brandon recalled, "When I auditioned for Edward Mapplethorpe, I did this little movie about Robert Mapplethorpe, and I played his brother. That was the only other time I've had that feeling. I just knew I was going to get it."

He continued, "But I've never had anything like Spencer before," the actor recalled. "The first time I read it, the hairs on my arm stood up, and I just was like, 'Yeah, this is mine. No one else can do this.'"

The Midway actor, however, admitted that it wasn’t out of arrogance, but rather he had a ‘calm sort of belief.’

1923 also starred Helen Mirren, Isabel May, Harrison Ford and Julia Schlaepfer.