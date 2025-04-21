Lisa Rinna reveals heartbreaking side of postpartum depression

Lisa Rinna opens up about her challenges with postpartum depression

Lisa Rinna recalls the horrors she and her husband Harry Hamlin had to endure as she battled postpartum depression.

Harry Hamlin recalled that particular time when he got seriously worried as the 61-year-old's behaviour had turned shocking.

During an appearance on the couple's podcast Let's Not Talk About the Husband's April 18 episode, Rinna confessed that she had 'horrible postpartum depression' but she was unaware what it was.

The Mommy Meanest star admitted that when first baby is born, you don't know what's going on.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum elaborated that she felt hopeless as the depression in her case stayed for around 15 months after her daughter Delilah Hamlin, now 26, was born.

The Nick Fury: Agent of S.H.I.E.L.D. actress mentioned that it feels like a 'huge dark cloud' is all the time over the new mother.

To make matters worse, the Close to Danger alum again experienced mental health issue with the birth of the youngest daughter Amelia Hamlin, now 23 in 2001.

The 73-year-old talking to his partner added at this point that she had said, "I'm gonna kill you."

The actor even shared, "You said, 'Keep the knives in the drawer'."

The actress admitted to having 'horrible hallucinations of killing people' and also had 'visions of driving the car into a brick wall.'