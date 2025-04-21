Jennifer Garner 'casually' responds to rumours of her reconciliation with Ben Affleck

Rumours has it that Ben Affleck may rekindle romance with ex Jennifer Garner

Ben Affleck has been making headlines for quite sometime following his divorce with former partner Jennifer Lopez.

Lopez and Affleck tied the knot in 2022. After barely spending two years together, the couple parted ways in 2025 citing ‘irreconcilable differences.’

Soon after his separation with the 55-year-old American singer and songwriter, The Accountant actor sparked speculations of him trying to rekindle his relationship with ex-wife Jennifer Garner.

Ben has been spotted with the 53-year-old multiple times prior to his divorce with On The Floor singer.

Rumours started making rounds on the internet suggesting that the two might reunite, considering that they share parenting responsibilities and make public appearances at family-oriented events.

Garner has now set all the rumours straight in the most casual way possible.

TMZ acquired a video that showed Jennifer having a PDA packed moment with her current boyfriend, John Miller. The couple shared an affectionate kiss, putting an end to all speculations.

The publication wrote, “Jennifer Garner is NOT getting back with ex-hubby Ben Affleck despite all rumors to the contrary — and TMZ has the visual evidence to prove it.”

Seeing Miller in the frame is a clear message out to all those spreading false news about her reconciliation with Affleck.