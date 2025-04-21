Royal expert makes clear stance on William, Kate's Easter absence amid Andrew's debate

Prince Andrew made a shocking yet 'unexpected' appearance at the Easter Sunday service at St George's Chapel, Windsor.

Their presence, alongside other senior royals such as Princess Anne and Sir Tim Laurence, drew attention, especially given the absence of Prince William and Princess Kate.

The Prince and Princess of Wales chose to spend the holiday privately with their children in Norfolk.

Royal expert Phil Dampier commented on the situation, as he believes Kate and William's decision to stay away wa snot linked to Andrew.

'It is absolutely true to say that William is one of the driving forces behind making sure that there is no future for the Duke of York.'

'He does believe he can make a comeback and there is, I am told, quite a lot of friction between them. It made it a lot easier, I think, for Andrew that William was not there.'

Others members of the Royal family in attendance included the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh, their son James, as well as Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice. The gathering highlighted the ongoing complexities within the royal family's dynamics.



