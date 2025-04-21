Charles, William, and more royals honour Pope Francis with traditional move

King Charles and Queen Camilla break their silence over the Pope's death on April 21

Union flags are flying at half-mast across royal residences following the death of Pope Francis.

GB News reported that King Charles, Prince William, and more royals have lowered the Union flags across royal residencies as a traditional mark of respect.

Moreover, today’s Guard Change ceremony will also include sombre music.

King Charles released a heartfelt statement mourning the pontiff, who died at age 88 on Monday, April 21.

“My wife and I were most deeply saddened to learn of the death of Pope Francis,” the monarch said, praising the Pope’s compassion and his “tireless commitment to the common causes of all people of faith.”

The King fondly recalled his and Queen Camilla’s recent visit with the Pope earlier this month, calling it a deeply moving experience.

Pope Francis’ body will lie in state at St. Peter’s Basilica before the funeral, which is expected to take place within the next several days. A nine-day mourning period has been declared in Italy.

The funeral is expected to draw dignitaries and world leaders, including a member of the British Royal Family — echoing Prince Charles’ attendance at Pope John Paul II’s funeral in 2005.

Attention will then turn to the conclave, where cardinals will meet in the Sistine Chapel to elect the next pope.