Prince Andrew mentions William, Kate during 'cocky, arrogant' Royal Easter appearance?

Prince William and Princess Kate were notably absent at the Easter Sunday service

Prince Andrew's rare appearance at the Easter Sunday service at St George's Chapel, Windsor, drew fresh attention from royal viewers-not only for his attendance, but also for his behaviour and subtle remarks.

The Duke of York arrived alongside his former wife, Sarah Ferguson, joining other senior royals including Princess Anne and Sir Tim Laurence.

Notably absent from the annual tradition were Prince William and Princess Kate, who chose to spend the holiday privately with their children in Norfolk.

According to lip reader Jeremy Freeman, Andrew appeared to make a passing comment about the Prince and Princess of Wales while speaking to Sir Tim, hinting at something related to seating arrangements. While the exact words were not clear, the reference did not go unnoticed, as per Mirror.

Body language expert Judi James noted Andrew's assertive and somewhat theatrical entrance from the shadows of the chapel, describing his mannerisms as 'cocky' and suggesting signs of tension in his conversation with Sir Tim.

The Duke and Duchess of Edinburg, along with their son James, Princess Eugenie, and Princess Beatrice, also joined the royal gathering.