Lady Gaga wins praises from fans after mic malfunction

Lady Gaga got nothing but rave remarks and immense support from her fans after a mic malfunction during her live performance at the 2025 Coachella.

During her Friday, April 18, set, the actress and singer, whose real name is Stefani Joanne Angelina Germanotta, encountered some technical issues with her voice being cut off during the Abracadabra rendition.

She tackled the situation like a pro and shortly after exchanging the glitched headset for a regular cordless mic, she apologised to the concertgoers, saying, "I’m sorry, my mic was broken for a second… at least you know I sing live."

"I guess all we can do is our best and I’m certainly giving you my best tonight," the Die With a Smile hitmaker added.

Following the A Star is Born actress’ audio hiccup, fans rallied to social media to voice their support.

They flooded a Reddit post with praise and applauding her authenticity with one saying, "I know she has a live mic; you can hear her breathing sometimes."

"Honestly listening to her control and manage her breath while singing and dancing around is really interesting. I was impressed," another remarked.

"She’s so talented and her passion for music and artistry has always come across in the strongest way," a third added.

Even a non-fan couldn’t resist praising her, "The girl has incredible pipes, and I say this as a non-fan."

Notably, Lady Gaga debuted many of her new songs from Mayhem, her seventh studio album, at Coachella.

In addition to Abracadabr, she treated fans with a live performance of Perfect Celebrity, How Bad Do U Want Me, Killah, and Zombieboy.