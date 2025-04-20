Zoë Kravitz set to direct next major project with Robert Pattinson

Zoë Kravitz is expected to direct a big project teaming up with her The Batman co-star Robert Pattison.
The Big Little Lies star following her directorial debut on Blink Twice is gearing up to direct How to Save a Marriage, a source told the Deadline.
The movie is written by Ross Evans, with Robert Pattinson and Brighton McCloskey as the producer.
The plot details are kept under wraps and a source from the Sony studio revealed that the project is still in early development.
However, they also teased a little background in to the storyline as they say it has edgy undertones similar to Blink Twice, due to which Kravit was successful in getting the chance to direct once again.
Blink Twice was released last year in August starring Naomi Ackie and Channing Tatum. The film’s studio also received critical acclamation on skilful directory.
As of now, Kravitz can be seen next opposite Austin Butler in the Darren Aronofsky thriller Caught Stealing, which will conclude this fall.
Additionally, Zoe and Robert are also set to reunite on screen for The Batman: Part II, though the Twilight star did express his concerns over being old to play the DC super hero.
