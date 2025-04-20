Ben Affleck recalls directing his brother Casey Affleck in 'Gone Baby Gone'

Ben Affleck has recently recalled directing his brother Casey Affleck in Gone Baby Gone movie.

In a new interview with GQ magazine, the Argo star responded to a question on how Casey taking his direction.

“Casey has very strong ideas about how he wants to play a scene,” said the 52-year-old.

Ben continued, “Because he’s a great actor to be fair.”

However, the Air actor revealed what he learned about directing “is that you have got to have a point of view and you have got to lead, but you have also gotta listen”.

Ben noted that you “have got this opportunity to hear from a lot of other brilliant people and I truly believe it’s a collaborative experience.”

While gushing about Casey, the Hypnotic actor mentioned that he did amazing stuff that he wouldn’t have envisioned.

“I knew how good Casey was, I think before other people did,” remarked Ben.

The Deep Water actor mentioned,” Casey was in The Assassination of Jesse James by the Coward Robert Ford right before Gone Baby Gone came out.”

“And I think Casey got nominated for the Assassination movie,” which is why he claimed he didn’t get to do ‘ta-da’ with his brother.

Ben reflected, “You would be unwise to work with any actor and not have a two-way communication about how it's gonna be.”

“And also, when someone’s your brother, they don’t respect you so you can’t expect them to listen,” he quipped.