King Charles tired of Prince Harry's antics

King Charles and his younger son Prince Harry's relationship seems to be beyond repair as it is deeply strained amid the monarch's ongoing health battle and Duke's legal fight for security in the UK.

The 76-year-old monarch distances himself from Harry to avoid further drama. He's also not in hurry to reconcile with the Sussexes.

The Prince of Wales, Harry's elder brother, also shuns the Duke's calls or messages.

The monarch and his eldest son William made no efforts to ease tension with the Duke during his recent visit to the UK. The Duke's court date was long scheduled and known ahead of the king’s state visit to Italy.

Prince Harry wants to have his security in home country reinstated so it can be safe for him to bring his family, Meghan and their two children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, back on visits. The lengthy legal battle has added fuel to the fire amid ongoing tensions between the royal family and Harry.

Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet's dad feels that the King, who serves as the ceremonial head of state, could intervene and have his security reinstated. However, Buckingham palace has consistently denied this.

British broadcaster and photographer Helena Chard recently weighed in on the ongoing situation between the father-son duo, claiming: "This is not a positive situation for anyone, least of all King Charles, who is embarrassed and tired of his younger son’s antics."

The King reportedly refused to be caught up in the probable legal jeopardy that could play out if he shared any communication with Harry as there are also huge trust issues.