Prince William barred from making crucial change when he becomes King

King Charles’ heir to the throne, Prince William, is quietly being prepared for his destined role in the royal family, amid his cancer treatment.

Several reports over the past month have claimed that the moment will come “sooner than expected” even as the monarch continues to show optimistic signs of progress.

The King has been managing his royal duties and state visits without fail while also convalescing when required to do so, despite the constant persistence of Queen Camilla and Palace officials to “slow down”.

During his monarchy, Charles has broken several royal traditions and made several changes different to his reign, a stark comparison to his late mother, Queen Elizabeth.

Royal experts have claimed that William’s reign is also expected to be “very different” from the current one. Kate and William will be taking a more “modernised” approach.

However, there is one that will remain consistent with monarchies of Elizabeth and Charles, per royal biographer, Robert Hardman.

The author told Harper’s Bazaar that when the William ascends, the central constitutional role of the monarchy won’t change “just as it hasn’t changed with King Charles.”

Meanwhile, royal author Tom Quinn suggested that William and Kate will be “much more emotionally engaged couple”.

“It’s partly because I think they want to be a king and queen who are seen to engage much more with ordinary people in a very relaxed way,” he told the outlet.