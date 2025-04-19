Pakistan refuses to visit India for Women's World Cup 2025

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi interacts with women's national cricket team players at Lahore City Cricket Association (LCCA) Ground on April 19, 2025. — reporters

In a tit-for-tat move, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi, who also serves as the interior minister, on Saturday said that the women's national cricket team would not visit India for the 2025 Women's World Cup, slated to be played later this year.

His remarks came moments after Pakistan concluded their ICC Women’s World Cup qualifier unbeaten with a commanding seven-wicket victory over Bangladesh in the 14th match of the tournament at the Lahore City Cricket Association Ground.

The PCB chairman visited the Lahore City Cricket Association (LCCA) Ground to laud the national women’s team's performance.

Talking to journalists, the PCB chairman made it clear that the national women’s team will not travel to India for the mega event as per the “Fusion Formula”, which came into effect ahead of the ICC Men’s Champions Trophy earlier this year.

“Pakistan will not travel to India as this formula has already been agreed upon,” said Naqvi.

When probed about the neutral venue for Pakistan’s matches in the World Cup, Naqvi shared that it is up to the host nation to make a decision, but emphasised that the national team will not be travelling to India.

For the unversed, Pakistan booked their spot at the World Cup with a commanding 87-run victory over Thailand on Thursday before outclassing Bangladesh by seven wickets earlier today to round off a perfect campaign.

Commenting on the Fatima Sana-led side’s performance, Naqvi termed it the outcome of unity and shared that they will be rewarded for their brilliance.

“When a team is gelled in and plays like a unit, it produces such results. They will definitely be rewarded. They deserve it,” Naqvi stated.